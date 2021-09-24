Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,566.78

Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,566.78 ($33.54) and traded as high as GBX 2,792 ($36.48). Severn Trent shares last traded at GBX 2,750 ($35.93), with a volume of 444,395 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £6.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,797.41 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,566.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 589.28.

In related news, insider James Bowling sold 17,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,738 ($35.77), for a total value of £475,289.42 ($620,968.67).

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

