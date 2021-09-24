Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Price Target to C$2.50

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from C$3.30 to C$2.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the mining company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.46% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sierra Metals’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Separately, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.25 price objective on shares of Sierra Metals in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

TSE SMT opened at C$2.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$398.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.50. Sierra Metals has a twelve month low of C$1.84 and a twelve month high of C$4.92.

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

