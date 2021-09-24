BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

BHP has been the subject of several other reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded BHP Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BHP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays downgraded BHP Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut BHP Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $768.67.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $55.05 on Monday. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $46.90 and a 1 year high of $82.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.81. The company has a market capitalization of $81.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $4.00 per share. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHP. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in BHP Group by 63.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,175,968 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,178,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277,566 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BHP Group by 806.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,273,156 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,686 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 75.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,867,717 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $136,025,000 after buying an additional 805,136 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 130.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,144,449 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,414,000 after buying an additional 648,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 75.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,408,247 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $97,717,000 after buying an additional 605,893 shares during the last quarter. 5.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

