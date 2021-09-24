Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TGLVY opened at $2.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.67 and its 200-day moving average is $4.62. Top Glove Co. Bhd. has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $9.09.
Top Glove Co. Bhd. Company Profile
