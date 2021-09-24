Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TGLVY opened at $2.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.67 and its 200-day moving average is $4.62. Top Glove Co. Bhd. has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $9.09.

Top Glove Co. Bhd. Company Profile

Top Glove Corporation Bhd., an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, and trades in gloves and rubber goods in Malaysia. The company offers medical examination, surgical, vinyl, and nitrile gloves; concentrate latex, formers, chemicals and chemical compounds, rubber dental dams, exercise bands, condoms, and rubber related products; packaging materials, boxes, and cartons; and disposable and medical face masks, engineering parts and rubber glove machinery, functional fillers, healthcare products, and homecare and personal care products.

