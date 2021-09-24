Ball (NYSE:BLL) PT Raised to $98.00 at Barclays

Ball (NYSE:BLL) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BLL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ball from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ball from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.35.

Shares of BLL stock opened at $93.25 on Monday. Ball has a 52 week low of $77.95 and a 52 week high of $102.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ball will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 26.94%.

In related news, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.27 per share, for a total transaction of $267,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total value of $100,254.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 11,200 shares of company stock worth $1,020,152 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Ball by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 173,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,693,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ball during the 1st quarter valued at $19,548,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ball by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Ball by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 823,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,353,000 after purchasing an additional 432,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,374,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,691,000 after buying an additional 2,828,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

