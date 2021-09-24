HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Lowered to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HDELY. Zacks Investment Research cut HeidelbergCement from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays cut HeidelbergCement from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HeidelbergCement has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of HDELY opened at $15.52 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.65. HeidelbergCement has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $19.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HeidelbergCement will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

