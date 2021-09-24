Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) – Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report released on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.33. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on COLD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.71.

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $30.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $30.50 and a 52-week high of $40.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.04, a PEG ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.12.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 2.57%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,646,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 17.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,951,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,775 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 6.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,060,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,166 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 168,225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,683,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,250 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 367.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,056,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,841,000 after buying an additional 1,616,481 shares during the period.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

