AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $19.57 Per Share

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of AutoZone in a report released on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will earn $19.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $18.68. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $1,820.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q2 2022 earnings at $15.34 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $38.37 EPS.

AZO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,870.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,651.89.

AZO stock opened at $1,687.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,602.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,494.65. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $1,085.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1,704.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.20 by $5.52. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $30.93 earnings per share. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 80.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at $345,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at $401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total transaction of $6,743,120.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total transaction of $21,973,140.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,629,684.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,944 shares of company stock valued at $52,299,958. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

