Investors Buy Large Volume of MedAvail Call Options (NASDAQ:MDVL)

MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 4,852 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,170% compared to the average daily volume of 382 call options.
Shares of NASDAQ MDVL opened at $3.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.47. MedAvail has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $20.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). MedAvail had a negative net margin of 259.56% and a negative return on equity of 77.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that MedAvail will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDVL. Lake Street Capital downgraded MedAvail from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut MedAvail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on MedAvail from $20.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th.
About MedAvail
MedAvail Holdings, Inc is a technology-enabled pharmacy company. It provides turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. The firm helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes.
