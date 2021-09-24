Investors Buy Large Volume of MedAvail Call Options (NASDAQ:MDVL)

MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 4,852 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,170% compared to the average daily volume of 382 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ MDVL opened at $3.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.47. MedAvail has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $20.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). MedAvail had a negative net margin of 259.56% and a negative return on equity of 77.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that MedAvail will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in MedAvail during the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of MedAvail by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 292,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 62,429 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of MedAvail during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MedAvail during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MedAvail during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDVL. Lake Street Capital downgraded MedAvail from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut MedAvail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on MedAvail from $20.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

About MedAvail

MedAvail Holdings, Inc is a technology-enabled pharmacy company. It provides turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. The firm helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes.

