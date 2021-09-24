Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €160.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €192.00 ($225.88) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, August 13th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €149.30 ($175.65) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €160.77 ($189.14).

ETR:DHER opened at €120.10 ($141.29) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43. Delivery Hero has a 12 month low of €86.98 ($102.33) and a 12 month high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a market cap of $29.92 billion and a PE ratio of -14.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €124.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €118.00.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

