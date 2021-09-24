12 ReTech (OTCMKTS:RETC) & Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Head to Head Comparison

12 ReTech (OTCMKTS:RETC) and Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get 12 ReTech alerts:

This table compares 12 ReTech and Innovative Solutions and Support’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 12 ReTech $720,000.00 7.80 -$21.94 million N/A N/A Innovative Solutions and Support $21.59 million 5.60 $3.27 million N/A N/A

Innovative Solutions and Support has higher revenue and earnings than 12 ReTech.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.6% of Innovative Solutions and Support shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.9% of Innovative Solutions and Support shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares 12 ReTech and Innovative Solutions and Support’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 12 ReTech N/A N/A N/A Innovative Solutions and Support 21.27% 21.13% 16.93%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for 12 ReTech and Innovative Solutions and Support, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 12 ReTech 0 0 0 0 N/A Innovative Solutions and Support 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

12 ReTech has a beta of 28.12, meaning that its share price is 2,712% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innovative Solutions and Support has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Innovative Solutions and Support beats 12 ReTech on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

12 ReTech Company Profile

12 ReTech Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale or fashion products. The firm offers its products through its channels including online, wholesale to retailers, and in its own store. It focuses on 12 technology suite devices, and operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe. The company was founded by Angelo Ponzetta on September 8, 2014 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile

Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc. manufactures flight navigation systems. The firm designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers. It supplies integrated flight management systems, flat panel display systems, integrated standby units and advanced global positioning system receivers that enable reduced carbon footprint navigation. The company was founded by Geoffrey S. M. Hedrick on February 12, 1988 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for 12 ReTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 12 ReTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.