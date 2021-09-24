Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €165.00 by Baader Bank

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) has been assigned a €165.00 ($194.12) target price by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Nord/LB set a €153.00 ($180.00) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €168.00 ($197.65) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Warburg Research set a €174.00 ($204.71) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €143.00 ($168.24) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €155.91 ($183.42).

Shares of ETR WCH opened at €152.95 ($179.94) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €139.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of €131.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39. Wacker Chemie has a 52 week low of €75.38 ($88.68) and a 52 week high of €159.45 ($187.59).

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

