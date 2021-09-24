Baader Bank Analysts Give Sixt (ETR:SIX2) a €100.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SIX2 has been the subject of several other research reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €123.00 ($144.71) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Sixt in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €148.00 ($174.12) target price on Sixt in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €121.67 ($143.14).

Shares of ETR:SIX2 opened at €137.30 ($161.53) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.01. Sixt has a 52-week low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a 52-week high of €135.80 ($159.76). The company has a 50 day moving average of €115.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of €115.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.25.

Sixt Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

Analyst Recommendations for Sixt (ETR:SIX2)

