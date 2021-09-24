Baader Bank Analysts Give Sixt (ETR:SIX2) a €100.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SIX2 has been the subject of several other research reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €123.00 ($144.71) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Sixt in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €148.00 ($174.12) target price on Sixt in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €121.67 ($143.14).

Shares of ETR:SIX2 opened at €137.30 ($161.53) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.01. Sixt has a 52-week low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a 52-week high of €135.80 ($159.76). The company has a 50 day moving average of €115.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of €115.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.25.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

