Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Given a €2.10 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) has been given a €2.10 ($2.47) target price by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 13.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €2.60 ($3.06) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.90 ($3.41) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a €3.40 ($4.00) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($4.12) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.31 ($2.72) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telefónica Deutschland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €2.71 ($3.19).

Shares of ETR O2D opened at €2.43 ($2.86) on Wednesday. Telefónica Deutschland has a fifty-two week low of €2.10 ($2.47) and a fifty-two week high of €2.63 ($3.09). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €2.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is €2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.37.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

