Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.60.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALBO shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $527,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 9,879 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 103,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 675.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 11,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALBO opened at $32.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Albireo Pharma has a 12 month low of $27.23 and a 12 month high of $43.41. The company has a market cap of $630.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.24.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.92) by $0.02. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,468.41% and a negative return on equity of 82.94%. The business had revenue of $2.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 million. Research analysts forecast that Albireo Pharma will post -6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

