Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) PT Set at €19.50 by Warburg Research

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) received a €19.50 ($22.94) price target from investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €22.33 ($26.27).

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €19.88 ($23.39) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €19.43 and its 200-day moving average price is €20.41. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €13.94 ($16.40) and a twelve month high of €22.90 ($26.94). The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.62. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 21.72.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia.

