FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Cathay Pacific Airways Limited Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:CPCAY)

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Cathay Pacific Airways in a report issued on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of ($1.03) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.12).

Get Cathay Pacific Airways alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay Pacific Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

CPCAY opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Cathay Pacific Airways has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $5.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.96.

About Cathay Pacific Airways

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, aircraft engineering, cargo carriage, airport ground engineering support and equipment maintenance, and inventory technical management services.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Cathay Pacific Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay Pacific Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.