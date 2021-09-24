Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Argus

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) was upgraded by Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $142.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Argus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 5.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.11.

SPG opened at $135.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. Simon Property Group has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $137.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 11.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,215,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,639,000 after buying an additional 120,432 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 16.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,540,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,972,000 after buying an additional 212,730 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth $229,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 9,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

