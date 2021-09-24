Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Carvana Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) – William Blair reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Carvana in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 20th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.03). William Blair also issued estimates for Carvana’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 0.94%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Carvana from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Carvana from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Carvana from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.08.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $319.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -272.86 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $297.42. Carvana has a twelve month low of $179.24 and a twelve month high of $376.83.

In other Carvana news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total value of $1,710,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,129 shares in the company, valued at $12,016,928.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory B. Sullivan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.21, for a total transaction of $850,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,090,434 shares of company stock worth $362,765,074 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Carvana during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Carvana during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Carvana by 6,533.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 54.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.