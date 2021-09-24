FY2021 EPS Estimates for HUTCHMED (China) Limited Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:HCM)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for HUTCHMED in a report issued on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.10) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.46). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HUTCHMED’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HCM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on HUTCHMED from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

Shares of NASDAQ HCM opened at $37.49 on Thursday. HUTCHMED has a one year low of $23.67 and a one year high of $43.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.97 and a 200 day moving average of $33.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -41.66 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 227.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in HUTCHMED by 36.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HUTCHMED during the second quarter valued at $199,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in HUTCHMED by 300.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in HUTCHMED in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

