Clarim Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLRM) Trading Up 0.1%

Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM)’s share price was up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.70 and last traded at $9.70. Approximately 2,577 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 18,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLRM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,042,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in Clarim Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,930,000. Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in Clarim Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,412,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Clarim Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,164,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clarim Acquisition in the second quarter worth $1,932,000.

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

