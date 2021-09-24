FY2021 EPS Estimates for Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Ramaco Resources in a report released on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ramaco Resources’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $76.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.54 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 2.17%.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on METC. Zacks Investment Research raised Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. TheStreet raised Ramaco Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ramaco Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of Ramaco Resources stock opened at $11.76 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.26. Ramaco Resources has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $13.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $518.72 million, a PE ratio of 109.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 35.0% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 499,929 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 129,640 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 18.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,604 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 8,799 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

