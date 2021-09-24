Barrington Research Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) – Analysts at Barrington Research upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IAA in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 20th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.45. Barrington Research also issued estimates for IAA’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. IAA had a return on equity of 266.73% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $445.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. IAA’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of IAA opened at $56.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.40. IAA has a 12 month low of $49.42 and a 12 month high of $66.85.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of IAA by 4.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of IAA by 2.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in IAA by 1.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of IAA by 121.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its stake in IAA by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

About IAA

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

