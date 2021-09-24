Markel Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $11.91 Per Share (NYSE:MKL)

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) – Boenning Scattergood issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Markel in a research report issued on Monday, September 20th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam expects that the insurance provider will earn $11.91 per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Markel’s Q4 2021 earnings at $17.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $58.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $16.99 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $20.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $17.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $18.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $73.00 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,304.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

MKL stock opened at $1,212.85 on Wednesday. Markel has a 12-month low of $913.04 and a 12-month high of $1,288.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,239.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,206.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.70.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $19.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.45 by $3.69. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Markel had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 5.90%.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total value of $79,453.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Markel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Markel by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 36 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Markel in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Markel

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

