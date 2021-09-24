Raymond James Analysts Give Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) a C$8.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$8.00 price target on Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ITR. National Bankshares set a C$6.50 target price on shares of Integra Resources and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.14.

CVE:ITR opened at C$3.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$3.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.65. Integra Resources has a 52-week low of C$3.01 and a 52-week high of C$5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of C$197.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

