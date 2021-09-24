Vivendi (EPA:VIV) PT Set at €16.50 by UBS Group

Vivendi (EPA:VIV) received a €16.50 ($19.41) target price from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 51.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €31.50 ($37.06) target price on Vivendi in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.80 ($44.47) target price on Vivendi in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a €35.50 ($41.76) target price on Vivendi in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on Vivendi in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Vivendi in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €30.39 ($35.75).

Shares of EPA VIV opened at €10.90 ($12.82) on Wednesday. Vivendi has a 1 year low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a 1 year high of €24.87 ($29.26). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €30.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is €29.19.

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of the artist and merchandising services.

