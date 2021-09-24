BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €72.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) has been assigned a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on BNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on BNP Paribas in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on BNP Paribas in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €59.73 ($70.27).

BNP Paribas stock opened at €54.36 ($63.95) on Wednesday. BNP Paribas has a 52 week low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 52 week high of €69.17 ($81.38). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €52.64 and its 200 day moving average price is €53.25.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

