Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) vs. New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Head to Head Contrast

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) and New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and New Residential Investment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Industrial Logistics Properties Trust $254.57 million 6.68 $82.07 million $1.86 13.99 New Residential Investment $1.95 billion 2.67 -$1.41 billion $1.46 7.63

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than New Residential Investment. New Residential Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Industrial Logistics Properties Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and New Residential Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Industrial Logistics Properties Trust 39.63% 9.07% 4.48% New Residential Investment 61.81% 12.73% 1.81%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.1% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.7% of New Residential Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of New Residential Investment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, New Residential Investment has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and New Residential Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Industrial Logistics Properties Trust 1 2 2 0 2.20 New Residential Investment 0 1 12 0 2.92

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust currently has a consensus target price of $28.25, suggesting a potential upside of 8.57%. New Residential Investment has a consensus target price of $11.73, suggesting a potential upside of 5.27%. Given Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is more favorable than New Residential Investment.

Dividends

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. New Residential Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust pays out 71.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. New Residential Investment pays out 54.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and New Residential Investment has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. New Residential Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate. The Corporate segment includes general and administrative expenses, the management fees and incentive compensation, and corporate cash and related interest income. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

