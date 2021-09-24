Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) to report $0.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Triterras’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triterras will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Triterras.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triterras from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Triterras during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Triterras in the first quarter worth approximately $284,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Triterras by 200.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Triterras by 144.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 836,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 494,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Triterras during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIT opened at $5.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.24. Triterras has a one year low of $4.68 and a one year high of $15.45.

Triterras Company Profile

Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

