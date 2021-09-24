Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) to report $0.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Triterras’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triterras will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Triterras.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triterras from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.
Shares of NASDAQ:TRIT opened at $5.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.24. Triterras has a one year low of $4.68 and a one year high of $15.45.
Triterras Company Profile
Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.
