Analyzing Rockley Photonics (RKLY) & Its Peers

Rockley Photonics (NYSE: RKLY) is one of 154 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Rockley Photonics to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.5% of Rockley Photonics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.7% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of Rockley Photonics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Rockley Photonics has a beta of -0.07, meaning that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rockley Photonics’ peers have a beta of 0.64, meaning that their average stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Rockley Photonics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rockley Photonics N/A -259.82% -8.33% Rockley Photonics Competitors -15.09% 4.45% 1.80%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Rockley Photonics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rockley Photonics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Rockley Photonics Competitors 2164 8589 15938 653 2.55

Rockley Photonics presently has a consensus target price of $17.25, indicating a potential upside of 100.12%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 8.30%. Given Rockley Photonics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Rockley Photonics is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rockley Photonics and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rockley Photonics N/A -$8.22 million 215.50 Rockley Photonics Competitors $3.24 billion $568.55 million 28.04

Rockley Photonics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Rockley Photonics. Rockley Photonics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Rockley Photonics peers beat Rockley Photonics on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Rockley Photonics Company Profile

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

