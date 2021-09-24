Head-To-Head Analysis: DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) versus Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT)

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) and Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares DSP Group and Meta Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DSP Group -3.95% 5.56% 4.06% Meta Materials N/A -12.85% -9.92%

DSP Group has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meta Materials has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for DSP Group and Meta Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DSP Group 0 6 0 0 2.00 Meta Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A

DSP Group currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.82%. Given DSP Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe DSP Group is more favorable than Meta Materials.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DSP Group and Meta Materials’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DSP Group $114.48 million 4.66 -$6.79 million $0.19 114.84 Meta Materials $190,000.00 7,789.75 -$12.78 million N/A N/A

DSP Group has higher revenue and earnings than Meta Materials.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.2% of DSP Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.4% of Meta Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of DSP Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of Meta Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DSP Group beats Meta Materials on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc. provides wireless chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through the following segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions at home. The Unified Communications segment provides office solutions that offer businesses of all sizes VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications. The SmartVoice segment provides intelligent voice enhancement and noise elimination. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About Meta Materials

Meta Materials, Inc. engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.

