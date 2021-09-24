Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Raised to C$31.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target increased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$37.06.

Shares of TECK.B opened at C$31.34 on Wednesday. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of C$15.81 and a 1-year high of C$34.25. The stock has a market cap of C$16.69 billion and a PE ratio of 103.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

