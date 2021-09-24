Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Raised to C$31.00

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2021

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target increased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$37.06.

Shares of TECK.B opened at C$31.34 on Wednesday. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of C$15.81 and a 1-year high of C$34.25. The stock has a market cap of C$16.69 billion and a PE ratio of 103.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Analyst Recommendations for Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.