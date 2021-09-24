Rogers (VTX:ROG) PT Set at CHF 360 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rogers (VTX:ROG) has been given a CHF 360 price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 437 price target on Rogers in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 415 price objective on Rogers in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group set a CHF 350 price objective on Rogers in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 340 price objective on Rogers in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price objective on Rogers in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rogers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 365.46.

Rogers has a 1 year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1 year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

