Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Materion Corporation, formerly known as Brush Engineered Materials Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiaries is engaged in the production and supply of high-performance engineered materials in the United States and internationally. Products offered by the Company comprise precious and non-precious specialty metals, inorganic chemicals and powders, specialty coatings, specialty engineered beryllium alloys, beryllium and beryllium composites, and engineered clad and plated metal systems. Materion Corporation is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. “

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of NYSE MTRN opened at $69.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.70. Materion has a 1 year low of $49.51 and a 1 year high of $80.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Materion had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Materion’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Materion will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Materion by 2.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Materion by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 39,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Materion by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Materion by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Materion by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

