Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI) Insider Purchases £29,835 in Stock

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI) insider Fiona Beck bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 351 ($4.59) per share, with a total value of £29,835 ($38,979.62).

OCI stock opened at GBX 354 ($4.63) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £632.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21. Oakley Capital Investments Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 247 ($3.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 370 ($4.83). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 352.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 333.61.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Oakley Capital Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.05%.

Separately, Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of Oakley Capital Investments from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 455 ($5.94) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Oakley Capital Investments Company Profile

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early, growth, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, industry consolidation, business roll-outs and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

