Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI) Insider Purchases £29,835 in Stock

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI) insider Fiona Beck bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 351 ($4.59) per share, with a total value of £29,835 ($38,979.62).
OCI stock opened at GBX 354 ($4.63) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £632.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21. Oakley Capital Investments Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 247 ($3.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 370 ($4.83). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 352.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 333.61.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Oakley Capital Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.05%.
Oakley Capital Investments Company Profile
Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early, growth, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, industry consolidation, business roll-outs and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.
