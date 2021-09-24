Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) Insider Acquires £150.80 in Stock

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) insider Swagatam Mukerji purchased 290 shares of Centaur Media stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of £150.80 ($197.02).

On Thursday, August 19th, Swagatam Mukerji acquired 294 shares of Centaur Media stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.67) per share, for a total transaction of £149.94 ($195.90).

On Monday, July 19th, Swagatam Mukerji acquired 549 shares of Centaur Media stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 41 ($0.54) per share, for a total transaction of £225.09 ($294.08).

Centaur Media stock opened at GBX 49.79 ($0.65) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 48.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 43.09. Centaur Media Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 20.96 ($0.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 53 ($0.69). The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £73.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.23.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. Centaur Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

About Centaur Media

Centaur Media Plc provides business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's marketing platform includes Econsultancy, Marketing Week, Festival of Marketing, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Creative Review/Design Week, Oystercatchers, Influencer intelligence, Mini-MBA, and Really.

