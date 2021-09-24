William Chalmers Buys 188,803 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Stock

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) insider William Chalmers acquired 188,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of £81,185.29 ($106,069.10).

LLOY opened at GBX 45.06 ($0.59) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £31.99 billion and a PE ratio of 6.93. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a one year low of GBX 23.89 ($0.31) and a one year high of GBX 50.56 ($0.66). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 44.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 79.57.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a GBX 0.67 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.57. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.09%.

LLOY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 51 ($0.67) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 59 ($0.77) to GBX 60 ($0.78) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 60 ($0.78) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.73) to GBX 57 ($0.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 52.75 ($0.69).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

