Oppenheimer Weighs in on Genius Sports Limited’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GENI)

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Genius Sports in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 20th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.10). Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Genius Sports’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($3.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($2.17). The firm had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.75 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

GENI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley began coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Genius Sports from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

GENI stock opened at $19.77 on Thursday. Genius Sports has a 12 month low of $14.44 and a 12 month high of $25.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the second quarter valued at $151,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at about $191,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

