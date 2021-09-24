Roblox Co. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Roblox in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.21). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Roblox’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.54) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.83) EPS.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.21 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RBLX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, started coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $82.28 on Wednesday. Roblox has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $103.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth $188,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth about $1,577,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,997,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in Roblox during the first quarter worth approximately $1,755,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $1,903,000. 41.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $3,733,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 25,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $2,093,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 626,102 shares of company stock worth $52,225,232 in the last quarter.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.