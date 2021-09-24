Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Visteon in a report issued on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.65. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Visteon’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.96 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on VC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Visteon from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Visteon from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Visteon from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visteon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.75.

NASDAQ VC opened at $101.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 99.62 and a beta of 2.00. Visteon has a 1 year low of $64.22 and a 1 year high of $147.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.14 and its 200 day moving average is $116.10.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.35). Visteon had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.38 million.

In other Visteon news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 8,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total value of $1,017,200.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,119.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VC. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Visteon by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Visteon by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Visteon by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Visteon by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Visteon by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

