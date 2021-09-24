Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Sierra Metals Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS)

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sierra Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sierra Metals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC lowered their target price on Sierra Metals from C$6.00 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered Sierra Metals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Sierra Metals from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

SMTS opened at $1.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $317.00 million, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.11. Sierra Metals has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $3.92.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $79.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.04 million. Sierra Metals had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 18.18%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Metals by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 386,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 221,900 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Metals in the first quarter worth $270,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Metals by 6,371.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8,156 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Metals in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Metals by 5,946.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 225,835 shares during the period. 40.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals, Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Peru, Mexico, and Canada. The Peru segment consists Yauricocha Mine. The Mexico segment comprises of Bolivar and Cusi Mines. The company was founded on April 11, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

