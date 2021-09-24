Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $150.00 to $100.00. The stock had previously closed at $128.85, but opened at $86.59. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Raymond James shares last traded at $87.14, with a volume of 3,678 shares.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RJF. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $102.67 to $103.33 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $126.67 to $143.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $88.67 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $143.33 to $136.67 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the first quarter worth about $1,724,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 47.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 87,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,689,000 after acquiring an additional 27,990 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 25.0% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 5.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 76,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 332.3% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 55,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 42,452 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.70. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.24.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.28. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

Raymond James Company Profile (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

