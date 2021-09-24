Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $40.00. The stock had previously closed at $13.93, but opened at $14.49. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Inventiva shares last traded at $14.49, with a volume of 142 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inventiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Inventiva in the second quarter worth approximately $355,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Inventiva by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inventiva during the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in Inventiva in the 1st quarter valued at $1,573,000.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.65.

Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter.

Inventiva Company Profile (NYSE:IVA)

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

