Revlon Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:REV)

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 4,092 call options on the company. This is an increase of 681% compared to the average daily volume of 524 call options.

REV stock opened at $10.71 on Friday. Revlon has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.84.

Get Revlon alerts:

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $497.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Revlon will post -4.25 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Revlon by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 680,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,731,000 after acquiring an additional 28,690 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Revlon by 8.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 574,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 44,984 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Revlon by 10.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 138,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 12,837 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revlon by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revlon by 71.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 26,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.87% of the company’s stock.

Revlon Company Profile

Revlon, Inc manufactures and sells beauty and personal care products. The firm’s products include cosmetics, hair color, hair care and hair treatments, beauty tools, men’s grooming products, anti-perspirant deodorants, fragrances, skincare and other beauty care products. It operates its business through the following segments: Revlon, Elizabeth Arden, Portfolio and Fragrances.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Revlon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revlon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.