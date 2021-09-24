Nocturne Acquisition Co.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on September 27th (OTCMKTS:MBTCU)

Nocturne Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:MBTCU) lock-up period will end on Monday, September 27th. Nocturne Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 31st. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

MBTCU stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. Nocturne Acquisition has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nocturne Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $9,500,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nocturne Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $9,093,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nocturne Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $9,000,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Nocturne Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,000,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Nocturne Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,000,000.

Nocturne Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the disruptive technology market. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

