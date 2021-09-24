Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $13.35, but opened at $12.50. Steelcase shares last traded at $12.60, with a volume of 5,752 shares trading hands.

The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Steelcase had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Steelcase’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Steelcase by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 40,490 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Steelcase by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Steelcase by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 37,146 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Steelcase by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 191,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Steelcase by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,124,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,910,000 after purchasing an additional 446,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

About Steelcase (NYSE:SCS)

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

