Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $3.25, but opened at $3.41. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $3.42, with a volume of 800 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.0032 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th.

The company has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.05.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 46,901 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,523 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 143,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 50,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,229 shares in the last quarter.

About Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO)

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

