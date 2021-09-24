iShares U.S. Energy ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:IYE)

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 2,365 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,842% compared to the typical volume of 60 call options.

Shares of IYE stock opened at $27.74 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $30.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.30.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IYE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,054,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $439,000. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,492,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.