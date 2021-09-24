Financial Review: Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) versus bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY)

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) and bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni alerts:

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, bpost SA/NV has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni and bpost SA/NV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni N/A N/A N/A bpost SA/NV 0.25% 1.50% 0.27%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni and bpost SA/NV’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A bpost SA/NV $4.96 billion 0.37 -$22.05 million ($0.12) -76.17

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has higher earnings, but lower revenue than bpost SA/NV.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni and bpost SA/NV, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni 1 4 3 0 2.25 bpost SA/NV 0 1 4 0 2.80

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

bpost SA/NV beats Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni

TERNA Rete Elettrica Nazionale SpA engages in the grid operation for the transmission of electricity. It manages electricity transmission in Italy. It provides entire electricity system and for guaranteeing the supply of electricity to all companies and private individuals. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

About bpost SA/NV

bpost SA is engaged in the provision of postal services. It operates through the following segments: Mail and Retail Solutions (MRS) and Parcels and Logistics (P&L). The MRS segment offers solutions to private and public, self-employed workers, small and medium businesses, residential customers, and other customers using mass market channels such as the post offices, the Post Points, point of sales of Ubiway, and bpost’s e-Shop to purchase mail, press, and other products. It also sells banking and insurance products under an agency agreement. The P&L segment specializes in worldwide mail, parcel, and e-commerce logistics solutions including fulfillment, handling, delivery, and return management. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

Receive News & Ratings for Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.