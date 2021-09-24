Comparing thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) & Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY)

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) and Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for thyssenkrupp and Sompo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score thyssenkrupp 0 1 1 0 2.50 Sompo 0 0 0 1 4.00

thyssenkrupp currently has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 240.63%. Given thyssenkrupp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe thyssenkrupp is more favorable than Sompo.

Profitability

This table compares thyssenkrupp and Sompo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets thyssenkrupp 34.89% -35.97% -10.27% Sompo 3.96% 8.27% 1.22%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares thyssenkrupp and Sompo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio thyssenkrupp $32.37 billion 0.20 $10.74 billion N/A N/A Sompo $36.28 billion 0.47 $1.34 billion $2.14 10.78

thyssenkrupp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sompo.

Risk & Volatility

thyssenkrupp has a beta of 2.18, indicating that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sompo has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sompo beats thyssenkrupp on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

ThyssenKrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines. The Elevator Technology segment constructs and modernizes elevators, escalators, moving walks, stair and platform lifts, and passenger boarding bridges; and installation. The Industrial Solutions segment is an international supplier in special and large-scale plant construction, as well as naval shipbuilding. The Materials Services segment distributes materials and provides complex technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors. The Steel Europe segment involves in the flat carbon steel activities such as materials solutions and finished parts. The Corporate segment refers to the head office; and the performance of processes in accounting, information technology, real estate and human resources, as well as special units for the m

Sompo Company Profile

Sompo Holdings, Inc. provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance, life insurance, and nursing and health care services in Japan and internationally. It underwrites various P&C insurance products, including automobile and fire, as well as offers security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products. The company also provides nursing care and healthcare services; and customer security, health, and wellbeing support services. In addition, it offers asset management services; home remodeling services; health support services comprising health guidance and health counseling, and employee assistance programs; and wellness communications services. The company was formerly known as Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Sompo Holdings, Inc. in October 2016. Sompo Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

